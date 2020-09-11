Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest editon of Eco Africa, where we bring you innovative eco-projects and ideas for a greener world.

First up we head to Kenya, where the famous tea industry is one of many sectors looking for alternatives to fossil fuels. We find out how one producer is exploring sustainable energy sources from the local area.

With forest fires an increasing problem around the world, understanding how to support their recovery and regeneration is crucial. In Germany a group of scientists are documenting what happens when nature is left to heal without any intervention.

Then we head to the streets of Accra, where one self-taught engineer is taking the city’s waste problem into his own hands. Using discarded materials he has designed a bike driven by an eco-idea he hopes will sweep the nation.

What impact does light pollution have on humans and animals? Eco Africa puts a spotlight on this often overlooked aspect of pollution.

Next we are off to the Netherlands to see how light affects bats — a creature that operates under the cover of darkness. We also meet some local farmers setting up bat hotels to make the animals feel extra welcome.

And finally we visit the Ivory Coast, where tourists, the police and locals have joined forces to protect turtle eggs from illegal poaching.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.