Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa where we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

We start off in Senegal where coastal erosion in the Niayes region is threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of vegetable farmers who plant their crops in its soil. Now an initiative is trying to tackle the problem by reforesting the coastline.

After that we revisit South Africa's plastic road, which is now finished. It is a pilot project that keeps plastic waste out of the environment, and makes road surfaces cheaper, stronger and longer-lasting than conventional asphalt or concrete.

Then we see how a woman in the Gambia developed a technique that cuts plastic bags into strips that can be woven together to create new products. Her One Plastic Bag initiative also provides women with much needed jobs.

In the UK, we follow volunteers who are taking part in a huge butterfly census. They hope to help monitor and count butterflies in what's thought to be the largest environmental survey of its kind.

Then we see how app technology and tourists can help protect the environment by uploading their pictures. The images are analyzed by scientists who try to find out more about our planet's biodiversity by comparing the many photos.

Finally, we head to Zimbabwe where changing climate means that farmers need to make some major adjustments. One way forward may be to leave crops behind and focus on something that takes up fewer resources: free-range chickens.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.