Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

First off we visit Uganda, where two startups are blazing a trail for e-mobility by introducing electric motorcycle taxis to the streets of its capital city Kampala.

Next, we take a closer look at the next generation of electric cars — developers hope they will help make inner city traffic more sustainable.

Then we're off to Mozambique to meet a designer who is reusing material to produce durable clothing.

The Netherlands is our next stop, where new islands are being created in the Wadden Sea. Activists have proposed setting aside the area to create a habitat for plants and birds.

Over in Ghana, a women's cooperative has started an initiative to use water hyacinths as a sustainable resource to develop a collection of natural fiber products for sale around the world.

We end our show in Egypt. After tourists were locked out of the country because of the coronavirus, many of the Bedouins who worked in hospitality returned home and have turned to small-scale gardening.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.