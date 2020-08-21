Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa where we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

First, we go to Ivory Coast where a young farmer has turned to time-tested methods for sustainable farming. Going against the advice of his parents, he went to village elders to learn how to grow vegetables in an integrated, sustainable way without using pesticides.

Then we see why bees are an essential part of our ecosystem and food chain since they pollinate our flowers and plants. But with growing cities and invasive pests, they are at risk. Hobby beekeepers are helping to keep bees flying.

After that we head to South Africa where a startup is using music, dance and theater to get people involved in recycling efforts and bringing waste removal to informal settlements. It is a step in the right direction in a country where only a fraction of waste gets recycled at all.

Then we follow a wildlife activist who is saving endangered animals from ending up on Nigeria's dinner tables.

Finally, we try out new technology in the fight against illegal logging. In Ghana's Bia National Forest an NGO is working with a local partner to develop an app that monitors illegal logging and rewards legal harvesting. The group hopes to soon use it in other parts of the country.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.