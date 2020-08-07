Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa where we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

First, we go to the Kairouan region of Tunisia where it is hot and rain is scarce. Access to water is increasingly becoming a problem. But better water management could help dispel tensions and anxiety among the local farmers. We have a look.

Then we see how a Spanish designer is turning old plastic bottles into new jackets and shrimp shells into sneakers. He upcycles waste and wants to change people's minds about what is OK to wear.

After that we go deep with divers in the Red Sea. After Egypt closed to tourists because of the coronavirus spread, around 350 divers volunteered to clean up some of the country's coral reefs. Now that the country has reopened, the cleanups are supposed to continue.

Then we see how the 5,000-acre Nashulai Conservancy in Kenya is managing without tourists during the coronavirus lockdowns. It is a special reserve that was created by the local Masai people. Now it is also run by a member of the community who returned from a life in the city to help support the project.

Finally, we visit a young woman from Ghana who had the idea to help combat environmental pollutants by producing mushrooms using sawdust and other organic materials. Known locally as the "mushroom queen," she hopes to become one of the leading mushroom farmers in Africa.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.