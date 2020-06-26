Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa



On this week's edition of Eco Africa we take a look at farming and explore how high-tech practices are changing the world of agriculture.

We kick off by heading to South Africa, where thousands of kilometers of fences to contain cattle are having a devastating impact on the environment. The fences prevent animals from roaming freely and often lead to over-grazing and land degradation. We meet some herders trying to reverse this trend.

Then we head to Germany, to take a look at how robots could transform the future of farming. We visit some of the latest innovations being used on the fields.

Next we are in Nigeria, where one firm is helping to drive an urban agricultural revolution. Desertification and soil erosion have led to a loss of arable land. Could hydroponic farming be a sustainable solution?

Over in Germany one institute has been working with researchers from Ethiopia to explore how crops can be supplemented with traditional grains and vegetables. They aim to prepare farmers to adapt to the challenges of climate change.

And staying in Europe, we head to Poland to visit some of the city dwellers turning to cheese making. The fertile land in the region of Masuria attracts many interested in producing artisanal products.

We end our show in Senegal, where a social start-up is trying to improve the prosperity of locals by introducing sustainable agriculture methods that move away from slash and burn techniques.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.