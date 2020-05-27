Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's new edition of Eco Africa, we once again bring you a host of interesting innovations for a greener planet!

First, we head to Uganda's Ngamba Island. It is home to a chimpanzee sanctuary that relies on visitor income to keep things running. But in an effort to stop the coronavirus from coming to the island it is also keeping away its source of income making it hard to make ends meet.

Then we talk to Chris Gordon from the University of Ghana about the coronavirus and our environment. After that we see how two men in Cairo are reusing materials to make large metal sculptures. They are making art and doing their bit to clean up their neighborhood.

In Kenya we visit the Kipepeo project. Kipepeo is the Swahili word for butterfly and the project offers the best of both worlds – by helping people earn a living by breeding butterflies while protecting the forests at the same time.

Finally, we go to Ghana where the Young Voices Educational Foundation is using songs to warn about deforestation. The group is trying to educate the public about climate change and encourage students to plant trees.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.