Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we discover the latest environmental innovations across the continent and beyond!

We start in Tanzania, where people living along the Mara River are determined to keep its waters clean as it flows into the country from the highlands of Kenya. Cooperation is key to ensure communities in both countries have access to the valuable resource.

Next, we meet a team of young entrepreneurs in Congo, who are producing eco-friendly charcoal briquettes from waste materials like sawdust and paper. Their 'makala vert' fuel is a green alternative to burning wood and other fuels.

Then we're off to Europe for a look at Germany's booming vegan food scene. We meet the startups and backers balancing sustainability and taste to tap into the growing market.

Back in Africa, we travel to Kenya's Samburu National Reserve to join a group of local women working together to protect the elephants they live alongside. The group, called Mama Tembo, combines technology with local knowledge to keep wildlife safe.

In Rwanda, we visit a school where the government's plan to provide all pupils with laptops is already a reality. It's part of the country's digitalization drive — but more electronic equipment means more e-waste, too. We explore a recycling facility restoring damaged laptops and phones to help tackle the issue.

Finally, join us in Ghana where we're sticking with the topic of education — we meet the teachers and pupils working together to put environmental issues on the curriculum.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.

.