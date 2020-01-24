Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

First, we're off to Mali, where the climate crisis and water-intensive rice cultivation are making Mali's land increasingly arid. But now many farmers are switching to using the nutritious fonio grain, which has been grown in West Africa for around 5,000 years, and which can cope with the dry conditions.

Next we take a closer look at deforestation in Africa and check out the sobering facts and figures of its environmental impact.

Then we meet a Ugandan teen activist who is challenging traditions in her country by calling on people to plant a tree to celebrate their birthday. If each Ugandan did so, millions of trees would be planted every year.

Germany is our next stop, where some builders are turning back to the traditional half-timbered style of houses which have been built in Europe for hundreds of years – and which are surprisingly sustainable.

After that, we meet inventor Bernard Kiwia, dubbed Tanzania’s 'Father of Rural Innovation.' A mobile phone charger powered by a bike and a windmill-operated washing machine are just some of his creations, with many of the ideas emerging from his innovation hub being eco-friendly.

Finally we go to Zimbabwe to learn more about its all-female anti-poaching teams. Many of these women come from difficult backgrounds, so the initiative also provides the women with the independence they desire.

