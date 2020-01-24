Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we explore environmentally friendly innovations accross the continent and around the world.

We begin in South Africa, where conservationists are raising tiny hornbill chicks by hand in a bid to boost numbers of the endangered bird. They're experimenting with tracking devices and cameras to monitor the birds and help protect the declining population.

Then we're off to Germany to meet an engineer who has invented a water filter that can produce clean water direct from a flowing river. He's hoping it will help people in areas where clean water is scarce.

Next, it's back to Africa with a visit to a solar-powered school in Nigeria. The switch to solar means the school is no longer plagued by power cuts, and now pupils are also learning to value sustainability with special lessons on environmental issues.

We're in Rwanda next, where farmers are learning to adapt to climate change by building terraces in their hillside fields. The method helps to protect the fertile landscape from flooding and landslides, which can destroy crops.

Join us in Sweden for a trip to the world's first shopping mall for recycled goods. The aim is to reduce waste and change attitudes to consumption — and shoppers can pick up unique bargains too.

Finally, we meet the man who took on dangerous gangs in Kenya's Kibera slum in order to bring clean, affordable water to the community. Social entrepreneur Kennedy Odede was determined to change the way water was distributed to slum residents — and his passion has paid off.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com. We'd love to hear from you!