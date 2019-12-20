Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we head to Lome, Togo, where a startup is turning illegal dumps into vegetable gardens to encourage people to grow their own food. The group is at the forefront in tackling some of the challenges of modern city life.

Then we see how a young entrepreneur is doing his bit and using the scent of dried herbs to scare off malaria carrying mosquitoes in Uganda.

After that we go to Germany and meet with a fair fashion activist to learn more about trading and borrowing clothing instead of buying new to help reduce overconsumption and clothing waste.

Back in Africa we head to Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique to see how its wetland ecosystem continues to help mitigate the impacts of extreme weather.

Finally, we go to a unique flight school in Kenya — for owls. The birds are often seen as a bad omen in many communities and are killed. Now at one of the few bird sanctuaries in the country, bird keepers are showing farmers their importance for the overall ecosystem.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.