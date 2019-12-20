 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 10.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa we see how people in Togo are turning illegal dumpsites into gardens, learn more about using herbs to fight malaria in Uganda and see how a sanctuary in Kenya is teaching owls how to fly again.

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we head to Lome, Togo, where a startup is turning illegal dumps into vegetable gardens to encourage people to grow their own food. The group is at the forefront in tackling some of the challenges of modern city life.

Then we see how a young entrepreneur is doing his bit and using the scent of dried herbs to scare off malaria carrying mosquitoes in Uganda.

After that we go to Germany and meet with a fair fashion activist to learn more about trading and borrowing clothing instead of buying new to help reduce overconsumption and clothing waste.

Back in Africa we head to Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique to see how its wetland ecosystem continues to help mitigate the impacts of extreme weather.

Finally, we go to a unique flight school in Kenya — for owls. The birds are often seen as a bad omen in many communities and are killed. Now at one of the few bird sanctuaries in the country, bird keepers are showing farmers their importance for the overall ecosystem.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine  

Related content

DW Eco Africa Moderator Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 20.12.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how Kenyans are breeding silkworms, try out a new bike made of bamboo and learn how free-range chickens can help Zimbabwe address food security and community empowerment.

Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 22.11.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we take you from the wetlands of Zimbabwe to the treetops of the Rwandan rainforest. Plus, we meet the Tanzanian cartoonist raising climate awareness and a firm tackling e-waste in Cameroon.

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #5 Bestäuber (Pictureteaser)

Pollinators under threat 19.12.2019

More and more pollinators around the world are vanishing. That's a threat to biodiversity as well as our food security. What can we do to protect bees, flies, butterflies and other pollinating creatures?

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  