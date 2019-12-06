 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 13.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out the humpback whale’s resurgence off South Africa's coast, a company turning discarded fish skin into leather, and an innovator who built a school out of trash.

Eco Afrika Sendung 194 Sandrah Twinoburyo (DW)

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

First, we’re off to South Africa, where a ban on commercial whaling has helped humpback whales resurge off the country's coast. Their comeback has been hailed as one of the world's great recoveries.

Next, we check out a French company that is turning fish skin, otherwise destined for the bin, into luxury leather products. Fish skin's unique grain makes it one of the most resistant leathers while still being supple.

Then we learn more about the huge recycling potential of rubber tires – most tires have to be regularly replaced long before the material starts to wear down to ensure safety. But the discarded tires can then be recycled into a range of new products.

Kenya is our next stop, where an innovator has been teaching young people that one man's waste is another man's building material – by using trash to construct a school.

Over in Nigeria, rural parts of the country often struggle to get a reliable power source. So private solar energy suppliers are helping make up the shortfall thanks to crowdfunding.

Finally we visit Tunisia, where a project to reintroduce the endangered Atlas gazelle is reaping results.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

Eco Africa – The Environment Magazine  

Related content

DW Eco Africa #193

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 06.12.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out an eco-friendly twist on hair extensions in Kenya, turning recycled plastic into roads in South Africa and protecting lions in Tanzania.

Uganda Sandrah Twinoburyo, Eco Africa Moderatorin

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 29.11.2019

This week's Eco Africa is a special edition on eco-friendly businesses. From recycled batteries in Ghana to compost toilets in Germany, we explore the startups proving that it pays to be green.

Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 22.11.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we take you from the wetlands of Zimbabwe to the treetops of the Rwandan rainforest. Plus, we meet the Tanzanian cartoonist raising climate awareness and a firm tackling e-waste in Cameroon.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  