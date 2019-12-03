 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 06.12.2019

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out an eco-friendly twist on hair extensions in Kenya, turning recycled plastic into roads in South Africa and protecting lions in Tanzania.

DW Eco Africa #193 (DW)

Onthis week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally-friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First off, we meet a Kenyan entrepreneur who is using fully-biodegradable sisal to put an eco-friendly twist on hair extensions.

Next we’re off to Germany, where an engineer has made it his mission to extract the valuable raw materials contained in waste car batteries.

We also visit South Africa to check out a company that has found a way to use recycled plastic to create road surfaces that are cheaper, stronger and longer-lasting than asphalt.

In Tanzania, we find out about a new initiative that is protecting Tanzania's lions whilst safeguarding the Maasai people’s traditional way of life.

Then we’re off to Ghana to learn about a plan to protect endangered hippos that’s helping both the creatures and local communities.

Finally we stop by Egypt’s capital Cairo, where a startup is showing how urban gardening can improve city life.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine  

