Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we meet eco-conscious entrepreneurs showing that environmental action can be a great basis for a business model. Join us for a special program showcasing eco-friendly businesses in Africa and around the world.

We begin in Ghana, where a firm is repurposing old laptop batteries to create a backup power system they call the PowerTube. The invention saves batteries from the scrapheap and can power entire homes when the regular electricity supply fails.

Next, we're off to Nigeria, where recycling is aiding female empowerment. The EWAY project trains women to weave useful products from waste plastic bags, enabling them to make a living independently whilst doing their bit for the planet.

On Kenya's Mfango Island in Lake Victoria, a family firm has brought modern technology to its fish farm. With more efficient cooling systems, they can keep the fish fresh for longer, allowing them to sell it to customers further afield.

In Cameroon, we meet a young entrepreneur producing organic soap inspired by her grandmother's traditional recipe. Her soaps are 100 percent natural – and beauty salons can’t get enough of them.

Then we're off to Germany, where two sisters have developed portable compost toilets. The eco-friendly alternative to flushing loos is proving popular at festivals and events.

And finally, join us at Chobe National Park in Botswana, which offers a complete package for eco-tourists, including a renewable-powered hotel that recycles water and waste, and safari trips in silent, emission-free e-cars.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.