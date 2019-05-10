Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we go to Zimbabwe where some people are building homes on Harare's wetlands. But residents and environmental groups are coming together to restore and protect these unique ecosystems.

Then we watch as a Tanzanian artist inspires people through his animation to work on global warming. After that we have a look at an NGO in Cameroon that is collecting, reworking — or recycling — electronics.

In Germany, we visit the workshop of a man rescuing old sneakers and giving the worn-out shoes a new lease on life.

Back in Africa we go deep into the Rwandan rainforest to the site of the longest-running gorilla study in the world. The conservation campaign has helped bring the mountain gorillas back from the brink of extinction.

Finally, we see if fenceless farming is possible in South Africa. Hint: It is. And it can even boost biodiversity by helping lands to recover.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.