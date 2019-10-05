 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 15.11.2019

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how architects and engineers in Senegal are making buildings with bricks made of soil not concrete, and follow rangers in Uganda's Murchison Falls National Park.

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we go to Uganda's Murchison Falls National Park where a small group of rangers has been able to convince some poachers to join the other side. Since then the park has seen the elephant population go from around 400 to over 1,600.

In Germany, we paddle with volunteer kayakers clearing rivers. Back in Africa we go to Senegal where a group of architects has come together to design and build climate appropriate structures. Their focus is on switching from cement to local materials like soil to make compressed earth building blocks.

At the other end of the world we investigate to see if it's possible to grow food in the Arctic's icy temperatures and dark winters. It's a unique gamble that is trying to provide people with a sustainable food supply in extreme conditions.

Then we head to Madagascar where an NGO is teaching local villagers how to make charcoal out of plant remains instead of cutting down more trees for fuel.

Finally, we have a look at a Nigerian company that is using best-practice methods to recycle the mountains of electronic waste.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

