Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a group in Cameroon empowering women by providing them with solar panels and see how an artist in South Africa is making decoys to entice penguins to go where there is more food.

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we visit a group in Cameroon that is empowering local women by providing them with solar panels and the training to properly use them. The program brings them a source of renewable energy and reduces pollution at the same time.

Then we go to South Africa where penguin numbers are in decline. But an artist is working with conservationists to make penguin decoys that are placed in areas where food is more plentiful in the hope that the real penguins will be enticed to join them.

In Europe we see how a company in Germany is working on a sustainable smartphone that can be easily repaired and upgraded. It's a reaction to the many devices that end up as waste because of ever-shorter product lifespans.

Back in Africa we head to Nigeria where an initiative in Lagos is helping kids learn about the environment through a small zoo where they can come in close contact with the country's flora and fauna.

Finally, we follow rangers in Kenya keeping an eye on wildlife. But this is no ordinary group. They are the country's first female Maasai ranger unit and are teaming up with male colleagues to protect wildlife on their traditional lands. It's a unique chance for equality and a sustainable income.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

