Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we discover the drone technology helping Ivory Coast's farmers, the startups boosting bee numbers, waste-tackling initiatives in Togo and Tanzania, and Uganda's primate capital of the world.

Nneota Egbe - Eco Africa presenter

Join us for this week's Eco Africa as we explore environmentally friendly innovations from Africa and around the world.

We start in Ivory Coast, where a startup is using drones to help the country's agriculture sector become more productive — and more sustainable. And we meet a young farmer who believes technological developments in farming could encourage others to start careers in agriculture.

Technological innovation is also the focus in our next report: We take a look at some of the entrepreneurs developing solutions to keep bee populations safe and healthy amid a dramatic decline in numbers.

Next up, we're in Togo, where one company has turned tackling waste into a business venture. Africa Global Recycling sorts rubbish to sell back to Asia and Europe. The firm has also reduced the dumping of waste in the capital, Lome, by half!

A group of students from Zanzibar show us how they're doing their bit for the environment by keeping the island's beaches clean. They’re even making money by selling the plastic bottles they collect.

Then we're off to Uganda, where we visit Kibale Forest National Park — widely seen as the primate capital of the world. It's home to 13 different species of primate — and ecotourism projects are helping to protect them.

Finally, we take you to Mozambique, where a coffee growing project is supporting efforts to restore Mont Gorongosa national park's ancient rainforest. 

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

