Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally-friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we’re off to the native home of the Mountain Bongo antelope in Kenya – but there are only 100 of the critically-endangered species left there in the wild. The only Mountain Bongo breeding program in the world is now hoping to boost the species’ numbers.

Next, we visit a women’s cooperative in Burkina Faso, which is combining female empowerment with eco protection: it employs around 100 women, providing them with training and an income, to turn plastic waste into new goods such as bags.

Then we travel to Belarus, where eco activists are protesting against government plans to turn the Pripyat river into an international shipping route – which would threaten the river basin’s ecosystem.

Nigeria is our next stop, where we check out a school that’s decided to generate its own electricity – not only making it more self-sufficient, but also setting a positive environmental example for its students.

We then visit Cameroon, which is losing forest at a dramatic pace – with ebony trees fast disappearing. But a sawmill there has now partnered with US instrument maker Taylor Guitars, which favors the high-quality wood, to replant ebony trees.

Finally, we end our show in Tanzania, whose biggest city Dar es Salaam suffers from big traffic problems – but a bus rapid transit system plans to get residents moving again, while also switching to more eco-friendly vehicles.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.