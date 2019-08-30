Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we once again bring you environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we head to Cape Town, South Africa, to see how the port and other businesses are using solar panels to make some of their own power without depending on the country's major supplier.

Then we go to Great Britain to learn about Welsh towns that are fighting coastal erosion.

Back in Africa we go to Mozambique where an NGO is advocating for recycling while also providing employment for marginalized groups like HIV-positive women and trash pickers. It is an opportunity for them to get out of poverty.

After that we visit with a group that is teaching farmers about the dangers of reusing containers that once held chemicals like weedicides and pesticides as water jugs once they are empty.

Finally, we head to Kenya where volunteers have made it their business to take care of the endangered grey crowned crane by engaging the local community.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.