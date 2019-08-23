Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we once again bring you environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we go to Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique where a program aims to keep girls in school while raising their awareness for nature and conservation. It's a big change for the sanctuary that was once decimated by civil war.

After that we visit a farmer in Germany who is proving that adding traditional methods to his daily work is sustainable and good for his conventional farm and the surrounding ecosystem.

Back in Africa we have a look at the water situation in Madagascar. Drought and population growth have made clean water scarce in the capital Antananarivo. One organization is tackling that by improving the management of the city's water infrastructure.

Finally, we learn how one scientist in Mali is helping bring back trees decimated by the need for charcoal. He found that there are still underground networks of roots struggling to grow and pruning the shoots can help them flourish.

