 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 30.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how giving women land in Burkina Faso can help the environment and visit Nigerian farmers who have improved on a traditional way to dry and preserve food.

DW's Eco Africa - Zihlo Ndlovu

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a bunch of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we are off to Burkina Faso, a country where farmland has been traditionally owned by men. But now an NGO in the western part of the country is working to convince them to let women have a bigger say. This has led to bigger crop yields and better soil.   

After that we see how two creative people in Kenya are collecting some of the plastic bottles that pollute and block rivers and waterways and turn them into flower vases. Then we follow workers at the Agbogbloshie dumpsite in Accra, Ghana, who are learning how to dismantle electronic waste and protect themselves at the same time.

In Germany, we visit a town that is thinking globally and acting locally by using geothermal energy to heat homes and businesses.

Back in Africa we go to Nigeria to see how a new, simple tent is helping farmers. It uses the sun to dry fruit and vegetables faster and more efficiently than traditional methods.

Finally, we learn how a young entrepreneur is making straws the same way his grandparents did. It may seem old-fashioned, but it is simple and environmentally friendly. Even some fashionable restaurants in Kampala are already using them.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

Eco Africa Show  

Related content

DW eco@africa Sendung

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 02.08.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out zero-emission electric safari vehicles in Kenya, protecting turtles in Ivory Coast, and a sustainable alternative to plastic bags in Uganda.

DW Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 24.05.2019

On this week's Eco Africa we investigate getting rid of plastic bottles, teaching kids in Ghana the value of separating waste and the possibility that there really may be a sustainable mobile phone.

DW eco@africa Sendung 155

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 17.05.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, lighting up Uganda with solar power, seeing the real value in the shea trees of Burkina Faso and turning the bothersome water hyacinths of Benin into fertilizer.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  