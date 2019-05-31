Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we board a ship with students from 23 countries that are taking part in a nautical exploration looking at the state of the ocean and the influence of climate change while sailing from the Falkland Islands to Bremerhaven, Germany.

Then we investigate how unpredictable weather has led some farmers in Kenya to look east for more stable sources of income — and that's where they came upon the exotic idea of silk production.

After that we go for a ride in one of Kenya's first electric taxis, before hopping on a bike made of bamboo and visiting the new Zoma Museum in Addis Ababa. It's not only a space to exhibit African art and architecture, it also has a big garden where city dwellers can reconnect with nature.

Finally, it's off to Zimbabwe where changing climate means that farmers need to make some major adjustments. One way forward may be to leave crops behind and focus on something that takes up fewer resources — free-range chickens.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.