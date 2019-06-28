Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally-friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we’re off to Cape Town in South Africa, where a bird rehab center is helping nurture endangered flamingo chicks which were recently rescued from a dam.

Next we visit Germany, where an architect has built houses from straw and clay that are not only recyclable but are also energy efficient.

Then we travel to Kenya, where new zero-emission electric safari vehicles are hoping to protect wildlife in the country's parks.

We then go over to France, where two inventors have developed a striking looking e-boat for use as a water taxi in central Paris.

In Uganda, as the government introduced a plastic bag ban, a group of women developed a more sustainable alternative. We went to check out how they are getting on with exporting their goods beyond the continent.

Finally we visit Ivory Coast, where locals, NGOs and police are joining forces to help protect turtles from illegal poaching of the animal's eggs.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.