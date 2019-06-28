 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 02.08.2019

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out zero-emission electric safari vehicles in Kenya, protecting turtles in Ivory Coast, and a sustainable alternative to plastic bags in Uganda.

DW eco@africa Sendung (DW)

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally-friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we’re off to Cape Town in South Africa, where a bird rehab center is helping nurture endangered flamingo chicks which were recently rescued from a dam.

Next we visit Germany, where an architect has built houses from straw and clay that are not only recyclable but are also energy efficient.

Then we travel to Kenya, where new zero-emission electric safari vehicles are hoping to protect wildlife in the country's parks.

We then go over to France, where two inventors have developed a striking looking e-boat for use as a water taxi in central Paris.

In Uganda, as the government introduced a plastic bag ban, a group of women developed a more sustainable alternative. We went to check out how they are getting on with exporting their goods beyond the continent.

Finally we visit Ivory Coast, where locals, NGOs and police are joining forces to help protect turtles from illegal poaching of the animal's eggs.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine  

Related content

DW Eco Africa 170 Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 28.06.2019

On this week's special edition of Eco Africa, we meet eco heroes including a photographer who launched a campaign to ban plastic bags in Kenya and a man who's been planting trees in Burkina Faso to stop desertification.

eco@africa Nneota Egbe Moderator

Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa 14.06.2019

On this week's Eco Africa we visit a sanctuary helping Kenyan owls, try our green thumbs on urban farming and see how merry-go-rounds can actually help kids get their homework done in the dark.

Screenshot DW Eco Africa

Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa 21.06.2019

On this week's show we visit Cameroon's parrot hospital, learn how to turn outdated mobile phones into stationary art and see how crowdsourcing can be used to fund the expansion of Nigeria's power network.

