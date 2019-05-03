 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 07.06.2019

Environment

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show, find out why South African farmers are taking down fences, how an army of Tunisian tree lovers replanted a forest, what drives a Gambian eco-activist, and lots more!

DW Eco Africa - Presenter Zihlo Ndlovu smiling in a park in South Africa

We begin in South Africa, where ancient animal herding skills are at the forefront of an initiative to boost biodiversity. In one of the world’s most densely fenced countries, a different approach inspired by traditional methods is helping the land to recover.

Then we go north to Tunisia, where tree lovers have been doing their bit to replant forests destroyed in wildfires in 2017. After environmentalist Houssem Hamdi launched an appeal on social media, volunteers managed to plant 20,000 trees in just one month!

We're in Rwanda next, where we meet the families saving money on fuel after a new stove design reduced the amount of wood needed for cooking. The added bonus: It takes the pressure off nearby forests which are home to endangered golden monkeys.

Next up, is it possible to feed the world without the use of pesticides? Meet the German biologist who doesn’t think so – even though he's been breeding pest-fighting insects for decades.

In The Gambia, we meet activist Kemo Fatty, who's encouraging schools to set up Green Clubs to get young people engaged with environmental issues. She's convinced it's the way forward when it comes to ensuring a sustainable future for Africa.

And finally, catch a glimpse of Kenya's beautiful Grevy's zebras! Discover how scientists are using big data and artificial intelligence to protect the animals with patterns as unique as fingerprints.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com. 

