 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 24.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa we investigate getting rid of plastic bottles, teaching kids in Ghana the value of separating waste and the possibility that there really may be a sustainable mobile phone.

DW Eco Africa — Nneota Egbe

This week's Eco Africa show is full of good ideas to help protect the environment.

First, we are off to Ghana where students are being taught to see that waste can be a precious resource. Since 2013, Environment360 has been organizing school programs that teach kids about waste separation. It helps them improve their local environment and they usually spread the word by taking the message home.

After that we look into the destructive nature of plastic bottles and highlight a Dutch startup that has developed an ethical phone.

Then we are back in Nigeria where engineers at the University of Nigeria in Nsukka have constructed a system that turns organic waste into a gas that can power a generator. They say their idea has the potential to solve the country's energy problems.

After that we head over to Uganda where a group of women are making paper — and a livelihood — out of elephant dung.

Finally, we visit rooftop gardens in Egypt's busy capital, Cairo. There green spaces are a rare luxury. That's what inspired urban farming startup Schaduf to help poor Egyptians clean up roofs and create gardens, thereby greening the city and creating gardens to get closer to their food.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

Eco Africa Show  

Related content

Eco Africa Sendung - Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 12.04.2019

On this week's Eco Africa we check out the fight to save South Africa's flamingos, houses made from straw in Germany, and paper bags produced from banana in Uganda.

Nneota Egbe, Moderator von eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 04.01.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out mud homes in Ghana that are saving on energy costs, meet a Zambian cartoonist fighting climate change with comics and visit a project making pencils out of newspaper.

eco@africa Nneota Egbe Moderator

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 14.12.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we're looking at ways to live more greenly, from an environment-orientated canoe club in South Africa to the top trends for a more sustainable Christmas and greening Mauritania's capital.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  