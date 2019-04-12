Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa show is full of good ideas to help protect the environment.

First, we are off to Ghana where students are being taught to see that waste can be a precious resource. Since 2013, Environment360 has been organizing school programs that teach kids about waste separation. It helps them improve their local environment and they usually spread the word by taking the message home.

After that we look into the destructive nature of plastic bottles and highlight a Dutch startup that has developed an ethical phone.

Then we are back in Nigeria where engineers at the University of Nigeria in Nsukka have constructed a system that turns organic waste into a gas that can power a generator. They say their idea has the potential to solve the country's energy problems.

After that we head over to Uganda where a group of women are making paper — and a livelihood — out of elephant dung.

Finally, we visit rooftop gardens in Egypt's busy capital, Cairo. There green spaces are a rare luxury. That's what inspired urban farming startup Schaduf to help poor Egyptians clean up roofs and create gardens, thereby greening the city and creating gardens to get closer to their food.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.