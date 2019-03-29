 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 17.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, lighting up Uganda with solar power, seeing the real value in the shea trees of Burkina Faso and turning the bothersome water hyacinths of Benin into fertilizer.

DW eco@africa - Nneota Egbe

This week's Eco Africa show is full of good ideas to help protect the environment.

First, we see how solar energy is lighting up Kasese, Uganda. The district wants to protect the Rwenzori Mountain glaciers and help counter climate change. That's why they're promoting renewable energy.

After that we have a look at shea butter. It is good for more than just skin and is a part of daily life in Africa. The fatty substance from shea tree nuts is used in cooking, salves and moisturizers. A group is trying to convince locals that the trees are more valuable alive than used once as charcoal.

Then we are off to Germany where a small company is making better crops for dry times. They are working on seeds that are more resistant to dry climates. Though based in Europe, they think their ideas can be exported around the world to increase crop yields.

Back in Africa, we go to Benin to see how farmers are turning invasive water hyacinths into organic compost. It not only improves the soil, but clears out the waterways.

Finally, we visit a small team in Ghana that is using old laptop batteries to create a power backup system they call PowerTube. It is a unique way to deal with the tons of e-waste imported into Africa each year.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine  

Related content

DW Eco Africa - Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 29.03.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out how to save Niger's endangered giraffes, an app to check for plastics in products, and the schools teaching kids how to farm in Uganda's capital Kampala.

DW eco@africa Sendung

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 22.03.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, houses made from plastic bottles in Nigeria, a Kenyan start-up for fresh fish, and a project in Ghana fighting to save the endangered hippo.

Ruanda Bauern mit Smartphone

Six ways digitalization is helping Africa's environment 08.04.2019

Boosting farming sustainability, cutting waste and harnessing renewable energy – technology is helping make life greener in Africa. Here are six ways digital advances are helping the environment across the continent.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  