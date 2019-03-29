Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa show is full of good ideas to help protect the environment.

First, we see how solar energy is lighting up Kasese, Uganda. The district wants to protect the Rwenzori Mountain glaciers and help counter climate change. That's why they're promoting renewable energy.

After that we have a look at shea butter. It is good for more than just skin and is a part of daily life in Africa. The fatty substance from shea tree nuts is used in cooking, salves and moisturizers. A group is trying to convince locals that the trees are more valuable alive than used once as charcoal.

Then we are off to Germany where a small company is making better crops for dry times. They are working on seeds that are more resistant to dry climates. Though based in Europe, they think their ideas can be exported around the world to increase crop yields.

Back in Africa, we go to Benin to see how farmers are turning invasive water hyacinths into organic compost. It not only improves the soil, but clears out the waterways.

Finally, we visit a small team in Ghana that is using old laptop batteries to create a power backup system they call PowerTube. It is a unique way to deal with the tons of e-waste imported into Africa each year.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.