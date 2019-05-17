Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa show explores projects making concrete progress on the ground across Africa and beyond, from grassroots activism to the latest farming innovations.

We kick off by meeting an inspiring young climate activist in Zambia. She may only be 21 years old but already Beatrice Phiri is tackling one of the biggest issues facing Africa today: climate change. We follow her activities in Lusaka.

Next we head to Estonia, where the 'Let's Do It!' movement started in 2008 when 50,000 across the country cleaned up tons of trash in five hours. Today the movement engages around 20 million people worldwide.

Then we are in rural Cameroon to speak with Boma Mohammed, working on a project to install biogas in rural communities. This provides new options for many people that traditionally only have firewood to use for cooking.

Imagine farming without soil? Our Doing Your Bit this week checks out a Nigeria farmer doing just that. There isn't enough land to plant the food needed for Nigeria's growing population. Samson Ogbole has implemented an eco-friendly and space-saving farming alternative: aeroponics.

Next up we head to meet Uganda's most experienced crocodile catcher. Since 2003, Peter Ogwang has protected local communities from the jaws of crocodiles. His ambition is now to move the reptiles to protected areas like national parks.

And finally we report on the fight to save Ghana's cocoa trees. Ghana is the world's second largest cocoa exporter. But production has declined due to crop disease and extreme dry weather. An organization from the Netherlands is helping farmers to replace their old cocoa trees.

Check outthe show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.