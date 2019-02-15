 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 15.02.2019

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we explore solar lamps in Burkina Faso, environmental education in Nigeria, and meet the woman making furniture from plastic.

DW Eco Africa - NT in Nairobi

This week's Eco Africa show is full of bright ideas from across Africa and beyond for how to make our planet greener.

First we head to Nigeria to see how the Green Fingers Conservation Initiative is helping kids learn about their environment through a creative approach. 

Next we head to Europe, to see why restaurant owner Dounia Mebtoul created the first 'solidarity fridge'. Could this help raise awareness of the 88 million tons of food that are wasted across Europe every year?

Did you know just how crucial bees are to global food production? In Kenya scientists are trying a new approach to ensure the survival of the insects. 

Then we are in Morocco, where farmers in the rural region of Souss-Massa are feeling the impact of extreme weather. Could a new type of risk insurance help offer security in the future? 

In rural areas of Burkina Faso up to 95 percent of the population are without electricity. We meet two brothers who have joined forces to produce solar-powered lamps in the country on an industrial scale. 

And finally we head to Cameroon, where one woman is using plastic bottles to make furniture, including armchairs and even beds.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/eco-africa-the-environment-magazine/av-47524403  

