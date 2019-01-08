 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | eco@africa | DW | 11.01.2019

Eco@Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out hydroponic urban farms in Nigeria, art projects in Ghana's classrooms, a disappearing Senegalese village, and solar energy in Egypt's remotest areas.

DW Eco Africa - Felicia Endersby

This week's showis packed with stories on the latest environmental innovations, heroes and ideas of the future from the African continent and beyond. 

Our top story this week explores the impact solar is having in Egypt's remote areas that lie outside the government electricity grid. In the town of Marsa Alam clean power through the introduction of mini solar grids is having a positive effect on local communities. 

Next up we head into Ghana's classrooms, where one international project is working in local schools. Ghana is one of the most polluted countries in the world. The project is using art to raise awareness and action among the country's youth in the fight for a clean environment. 

Then we visit Bargny, a small fishing village in Senegal on the verge of disappearance. We follow two French filmmakers who have tried to document how global warming and environmental pollution from the surrounding area have impacted the town and its residents. 

Could e-scooters be the future of transport in German cities? In Hamburg the biggest mail company have introduced 8000 electric scooters to help lower emissions. We spent a day on the road with one of their mailmen. 

Next up we check out the growth of urban farming in Nigeria. As desertification and soil erosion have led to the loss of arable land in Nigeria, could hydroponic farming be a sustainable alternative? 

And last but not least we meet the scientists working to save Africa's largest lake. A team from across Europe are working with local communities in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania on a self cleaning system for Lake Victoria. 

Check outthe show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

