Eco Africa

Welcome to the 200th edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa we visit a successful reforestation project in western Uganda, see the high potential for solar energy in Ghana and learn how to deliver biogas with massive rucksacks in Benin.

Eco Africa's Nneota Egbe

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet. Not only that, but we are also celebrating our 200th show!

First, we go to Ghana, a country that suffers under unreliable electricity. But now an NGO is showing young entrepreneurs how to turn solar power ideas into businesses to make them and their customers less reliant on the dominant power companies.

Then we follow creative entrepreneurs in Benin who are turning into successful small business owners by delivering clean energy for cooking with huge mobile biogas backpacks.

After that we visit a couple in Germany who have developed a compostable plastic film to keep food fresh. It may one day prove to be a solution to the global plastic problem.

Back in Africa, we head over to Uganda where a reforestation project has restored over 6,000 hectares of forest in what was a degraded part of the Kibale National Park. Now wildlife is flourishing and the communities are cashing in on valuable carbon credits.

Finally, we see how an initiative near Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park aims to keep girls in school while raising their awareness of nature and conservation. It's a big change for a sanctuary that was once decimated by civil war.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

