Eco@Africa

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.

DW eco@africa Sendung 103 (DW)

This week's is full of interesting environmental stories from Africa and Europe. 

First, we travel to one of Morocco’s driest regions, where water is a scarce resource. Here, technology is helping boost the area's water supply by using nets to harvest fog – one of the region's few water assets. Its success is now seeing the technology spread to Tanzania.

Next, we visit Cameroon to check out Ape Action Africa, one of the largest conservation projects of its kind in Africa, to see how it's getting on.

Then we're in Kenya to see how a local enterprise is doing its bit for the environment by promoting sustainably-produced medicinal plants found in the forest – thereby offering the local community an alternative source of income to poaching or logging.

We also travel to Germany to see how some students are taking the reins of their schools' energy efficiency to make cost savings that help the environment.

Finally we meet this week's eco hero Chinedu Mogbo, who is trying to combat Nigeria's widespread hunting by setting up a sanctuary for animals.

We hope you enjoy the .

Eco-at-Africa — The Environment Magazine

