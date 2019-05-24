 Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 21.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show we visit Cameroon's parrot hospital, learn how to turn outdated mobile phones into stationary art and see how crowdsourcing can be used to fund the expansion of Nigeria's power network.

DW Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe

This week's show is once again packed with green ideas from across Africa and Europe to help the environment.

First, we visit the Limbe Wildlife Centre in Cameroon where injured birds — among them many African grey parrots — are treated and kept until they are strong enough to be released back into the wild. It is an uphill battle with a growing list of patients.

After that we look into why hippos in Kenya are starving. Hint: It has a lot to do excessive livestock grazing along their waterways.

Then we watch as a young and upcoming artist in the Ivory Coast takes apart old mobile phones and turns the pieces into pieces of art. It is a creative way to reuse the many phones that are simply tossed away. Speaking of creative, we also found a new way to dye textiles using enzymes and fermentation.

In Nigeria, we have a look at small businesses that are bringing solar power to the most rural areas of the country. For these companies crowdfunding is one of the only ways to get the cash needed for these big investments.

Finally, we follow young herders in Lesotho who are taking evening classes to catch up on the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

The Eco Africa show  

Related content

DW Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 24.05.2019

On this week's Eco Africa we investigate getting rid of plastic bottles, teaching kids in Ghana the value of separating waste and the possibility that there really may be a sustainable mobile phone.

Nneota Egbe, Moderator von eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 04.01.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out mud homes in Ghana that are saving on energy costs, meet a Zambian cartoonist fighting climate change with comics and visit a project making pencils out of newspaper.

DW-TV eco@africa Still Sendung Nummer 106

Welcome to eco@africa 06.04.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we visit Zimbabwe, where textile waste is being turned into stationery, check out efforts to save Manta rays, and meet kids in South Africa who are learning about nature through photography.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  