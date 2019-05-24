Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa

This week's show is once again packed with green ideas from across Africa and Europe to help the environment.

First, we visit the Limbe Wildlife Centre in Cameroon where injured birds — among them many African grey parrots — are treated and kept until they are strong enough to be released back into the wild. It is an uphill battle with a growing list of patients.

After that we look into why hippos in Kenya are starving. Hint: It has a lot to do excessive livestock grazing along their waterways.

Then we watch as a young and upcoming artist in the Ivory Coast takes apart old mobile phones and turns the pieces into pieces of art. It is a creative way to reuse the many phones that are simply tossed away. Speaking of creative, we also found a new way to dye textiles using enzymes and fermentation.

In Nigeria, we have a look at small businesses that are bringing solar power to the most rural areas of the country. For these companies crowdfunding is one of the only ways to get the cash needed for these big investments.

Finally, we follow young herders in Lesotho who are taking evening classes to catch up on the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.