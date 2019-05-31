 Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 14.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa we visit a sanctuary helping Kenyan owls, try our green thumbs on urban farming and see how merry-go-rounds can actually help kids get their homework done in the dark.

DW's Eco Africa - Presenter Nneota Egbe

This week's show is once again packed with ideas from across Africa and Germany to help the environment.

First, we visit one of the very few bird sanctuaries in Kenya. There bird keepers are showing farmers the importance of owls for the overall ecosystem. It's an effort to counter age-old superstitions.

Then we go to Berlin and learn how green-fingered and environmentally minded locals grow vegetables, flowers and herbs on former wastelands right in the middle of the German capital.

Back in Africa we literally go in circles: Empower Playgrounds has been installing special merry-go-rounds in the playgrounds of rural schools. They're not only fun but have generators that power lamps the kids can take home at night to help with their homework.

Then we see how Gabon's forest elephants are getting a helping hand at the Lope National Park, before heading down to South Africa to see some of the environmental and human consequences of coal-fired power plants.

Finally, we learn how one man is dealing with the plastic trash filling up his neighborhood in Uganda: He is actually making buildings out of them and even has bigger plans like youth projects and vertical gardening.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

Eco Africa Show  

Related content

Still aus DW Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe, Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to a special edition of Eco Africa 31.05.2019

On this week's Eco Africa we focus on mobility from Bonn, Germany. We look at everything from an e-car designed especially for Africa to hybrids and solar taxis — any creative alternative to diesel and gasoline vehicles.

Eco Africa Sendung Nummer 149 Moderator Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 21.04.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we look at how Liberia is trying to tackle illegal fishing, visit a school in Uganda teaching much more than the classics and tour the endangered mangroves of Guinea.

Eco Africa Sendung - Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 12.04.2019

On this week's Eco Africa we check out the fight to save South Africa's flamingos, houses made from straw in Germany, and paper bags produced from banana in Uganda.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  