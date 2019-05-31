Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa

This week's show is once again packed with ideas from across Africa and Germany to help the environment.

First, we visit one of the very few bird sanctuaries in Kenya. There bird keepers are showing farmers the importance of owls for the overall ecosystem. It's an effort to counter age-old superstitions.

Then we go to Berlin and learn how green-fingered and environmentally minded locals grow vegetables, flowers and herbs on former wastelands right in the middle of the German capital.

Back in Africa we literally go in circles: Empower Playgrounds has been installing special merry-go-rounds in the playgrounds of rural schools. They're not only fun but have generators that power lamps the kids can take home at night to help with their homework.

Then we see how Gabon's forest elephants are getting a helping hand at the Lope National Park, before heading down to South Africa to see some of the environmental and human consequences of coal-fired power plants.

Finally, we learn how one man is dealing with the plastic trash filling up his neighborhood in Uganda: He is actually making buildings out of them and even has bigger plans like youth projects and vertical gardening.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.