Eco Africa

Welcome to a special edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa we focus on mobility from Bonn, Germany. We look at everything from an e-car designed especially for Africa to hybrids and solar taxis — any creative alternative to diesel and gasoline vehicles.

DW Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe and Zihlo Ndlovu in Bonn, Germany

This week's Eco Africa show is a special edition brought to you from Bonn, Germany. And as always it is full of good ideas to help protect the environment and keep us moving.

First, we see what it's like to travel on a skateboard going 40 kilometers per hour. The German startup Mellow Boards has set its eyes on this hip new segment, but are electric skateboards really an alternative for individual mobility?

Next we have a look at how Bonn is dealing with its traffic problems. Be careful, the answer may be up in the air. Then we have a talk with Martin Hauschild, the head of mobility technologies for carmaker BMW.

After that we see how the humble wooden scooter can mean survival in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Known as chukudus, they transport everything from cement to farm produce. It's also one man's way of making a living.

Finally, we visit a German manufacture that is making an electric car especially for Africa. The tiny pickup is battery-powered and only has about 600 individual parts, compared to 10,000 normally. Prototypes are already being tested in Ghana.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

