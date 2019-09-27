Week of floods in India kills dozens

Torrential rains in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state have flooded wide areas in the region, killing dozens of people this week, officials said on Saturday.

Densely populated regions on the banks of two main rivers flowing through Uttar Pradesh were among the worst hit, with rivers overflowing because of incessant rainfall in the last 24-48 hours.

"We had confirmed 44 deaths till late yesterday night. The authorities are focusing on rescue and relief work in the affected regions," Ravindra Pratap Sahi, vice chairman of the state disaster management authority, told AFP.

"We have moved thousands to relief shelters as there is a forecast of heavy rains in the next 48 hours in most of the affected districts of the state," Sahi said.

Officials and local media reports said most people lost their lives for a variety of reasons, including wall collapses, drowning, lightning and snake bites.

The temple city of Varanasi was lashed by 19 centimeters (7 inches) of rain on Thursday and Friday, flooding the bathing areas of the Ganges River used by thousands of Hindu pilgrims.

Schools were shut on Saturday as the downpour caused disruptions in the state capital, Lucknow, and several towns, including Amethi and Hardoi.

Hindu devotees worship a statue of Lord Hanuman in a flooded temple as water levels of Narmada river rise in Madhya Pradesh on September 23

Necessary, but dangerous

J.P. Gupta, director of the state Meteorological Department, said the rain is expected to lessen after Monday.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the western state of Maharashtra also was hit by heavy rain and nearly 3,000 people were moved to higher ground due to flooding in low-lying areas of Pune city and neighboring areas.

Flash floods after heavy rains killed at least 17 people in Maharashtra earlier this week.

More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

The monsoon season sees heavy rains which refill India's water reservoirs and are vital for agriculture, but cause immense destruction and loss of life and property.

Experts point to rising deforestation, poor urban planning and increased urbanization as the reasons behind the rise in the intensity of the floods.

sri/rc (AP, AFP)

