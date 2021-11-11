 Helping Indian farmers with better monsoon forecasts | Global Ideas | DW | 11.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Helping Indian farmers with better monsoon forecasts

Climate change is making India's weather more unpredictable. This can be devastating for farmers and their crops. But now researchers in Germany are lending a hand with more accurate forecasts.

Watch video 06:51

New monsoon forecasts in India

In India, climate change is making monsoons more erratic. This is bad news for the country's more than 100 million farmers, who will need extra help with figuring out what to plant and when to harvest to avoid floodwaters. 

For Ravi Patidar, a farmer from the central Indian village of Janakpur, the local weather forecasts were not accurate enough. So he went online and found Elena Surovyatkina at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. 

By analyzing temperature curves at just two points on the subcontinent, the Russian researcher has been able to predict the onset of the monsoons in central India 40 days ahead of time with very little margin of error.

But her message doesn't get the reach it could, and many farmers are still left to deal with Mother Nature alone. Now, a number of agencies are working together to spread the word and help farmers be better prepared.

Monsoon expert Elena Surovyatkina from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

Elena Surovyatkina of the Potsdam institute has been able to predict the onset of the monsoons in India

Project name: Climate Capacity Building: Risk Anticipation and Minimization

Project goal: To predict the start and end of the southwest monsoon 40 or even 70 days ahead of time. 

Project partners: The monsoon forecast project is part of an EPICC project, which supports risk prediction and mitigation measures in Ethiopia, Brazil, India, Peru and Tanzania. Elena Surovyatkina is working with various Indian partners like the India Meteorological Department, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasting and the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University. She also employs the platform from the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Science.

Project budget: The project is part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and has received around €4.8 million from the German Federal Ministry for the Environment and the Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU). Surovyatkina's work at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) has received financing for 42 months.

Project duration: January 2018 – December 2021, extended to August 2023

A film by Wolf Gebhardt and Hardik Contractor

DW recommends

Indian farmers vow to turn up the heat on Modi's government

Tens of thousands of farmers continue to take to the streets in protest against new farm laws and vow to campaign against Prime Minister Modi's party in key state elections.  

Audios and videos on the topic

New monsoon forecasts in India  

Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered globally per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

Every Thursday, a new episode of the prize-winning, half-hour radio program and podcast brings you environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day.  