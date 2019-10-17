 Wealthy countries pledge $9.8 billion climate fund to aid poorer nations | News | DW | 25.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Wealthy countries pledge $9.8 billion climate fund to aid poorer nations

The Green Climate Fund have secured $9.8 billion in funding from 27 countries to help developing countries tackle climate change. The US and Australia were criticized for not contributing to the fund.

Drought in Cambodia caused by climate change (imago/Zumapress)

Rich countries on Friday pledged $9.8 billion (€8.8 billion) to help poorer nations tackle climate change.

Twenty-seven countries announced the contributions to the Green Climate Fund following a two-day conference in Paris.

The United States received criticism for refusing to pay into the fund, which President Donald Trump had previously decided to stop contributing to altogether. Australia also declined to contribute.

Read more: Is Germany too stingy to fund the fight against climate change?

The US "have turned their backs on the world's poorest and have once again isolated themselves in global efforts to respond to the climate emergency," said the Climate Action Network, a collective of more than a thousand NGOs, in a statement. The group also blasted Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Austria and Belgium for "failing to deliver their fair share."

The Climate Action Network is made up of more than 1,300 NGOs worldwide.

Green Climate Fund remains optimistic

Yannick Glemarec, the executive director of the Green Climate Fund, which coordinates the funding, saw the increased contributions as positive — although the fund still falls short of the amount needed to meet their global goals.

"We will most likely be able to find additional resources" before the United Nations' annual climate conference, which will be held in December in Santiago, Chile, Glemarec said.

The South Korea-based fund provides money to help developing countries reduce their emissions and deal with the impacts of climate change.

They have nearly exhausted $7 billion (€6.4 billion), which they received five years ago.

ed/stb (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 04:30

Analyst to EU: 'Targets themselves don't reduce emissions'

DW recommends

Mary Robinson, UN Special Envoy for Climate Change, Ireland

"We need much more compassion and understanding and we need a different narrative about how to get to a better world." (09.12.2015)  

Is Germany too stingy to fund the fight against climate change?

The German government is proposing a climate protection package that will cost billions of euros. The country is wealthy, but there are already concerns over how to fund the measures. (20.09.2019)  

Weather forecasters put climate change on their maps

There was a time when weather presenters were all about rain, sunshine and areas of high pressure. Now the climate is changing, so are their jobs. Many see it as their role to help raise awareness. (04.04.2019)  

Nations backslide on climate protection promises

Governments are not keeping their promises when it comes to funding climate protection and everyone will suffer for it. The problem comes down to a lack of "strong leadership," UN chief Antonio Guterres has said. (27.09.2018)  

Climate finance: Footing the bill for a global crisis

Climate finance is among the most contentious issues at COP23. Richer countries have agreed to help the poor survive global warming and develop greener economies. But how does that work — and are they paying up? (15.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Analyst to EU: 'Targets themselves don't reduce emissions'  

Climate Conference: Facts & Figures  

Related content

JAPAN-WEATHER-TYPHOON

Can central banks fight climate change? 17.10.2019

In a discussion at the IMF's annual meeting the fund's new managing director and other experts discussed what central banks and other large-scale investors can do to tackle global warming — and where the limitations lie.

Symbolbild Eurozone Haushalt

EU sets out plans for budget, climate 18.10.2019

After agreeing on the terms of a new Brexit deal, EU leaders have turned their focus to other pressing issues, including climate change and the bloc's next budget. The talks are expected to be highly divisive.

Symbolbild Geld Steuereinnahmen

Is Germany too stingy to fund the fight against climate change? 20.09.2019

The German government is proposing a climate protection package that will cost billions of euros. The country is wealthy, but there are already concerns over how to fund the measures.

Advertisement