We wanted to know: What makes you happy?

This week Euromaxx wanted to know from you what makes you happy, enthusiastic or cheerful.
Many of you told us what makes you happy. Many thanks to all participants! They all entered our draw for an exclusive Euromaxx-design wristwatch.
Joe Alejandra Vargas won from Costa Rica. Congratulations!
We asked you to send in a photo of yourself with your preferred means of transport. Find out here if you will receive a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design as a thank-you.
We asked you what your region is particularly famous for worldwide.
Check here to see whether you were picked in the draw for the specially designed Euromaxx watch.
We want to know which stories you would like to see more often on our Euromaxx program.
Tim Burton's "Dumbo" is just one of several animated classics that Disney is revamping as a live-action movies. Here are a few milestones and upcoming works. Several are already in production.
Süskind shot to fame with the international best-seller "Perfume: The Story of a Murderer," yet he's a recluse of German literature. It's a bit of a personal irony for DW's Cristina Burack, who reflects as he turns 70.
Only one historically verified portrait of Johann Sebastian Bach exists, but the great composer left us with diverse visual motifs — and inspired a new one! DW presents a sample, from Leipzig to Lübeck and God to Google.
The Bremen Town Musicians is a universal tale of four neglected, itinerant animals who find work playing music in the harbor city. A story of the search for dignity, it has long inspired artworks now showing in Bremen.
What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.
