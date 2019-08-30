We want your travel video!

Show us sunny destinations like the Caribbean island of Providenciales or tourist sights like Nymphenburg Palace in Munich. Give us an impression of a city like Singapore. Record on camera a hike, a boat excursion or discovering some nature attraction like the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland. No matter how or where you have spent your holiday — send us your recordings!

Your holiday video on our show

With a little luck we will show your video on our new travel show Check-in as part of our viewers' segment V-Mail. Should your contribution be chosen we'll make sure to let you know in good time before it's broadcast. Good luck!

This is how it's done!

Your video clip should have a maximum length of two minutes (up to 180 mb) but shorter is also good. You have to have filmed it yourself with your smartphone or camera. Please do not insert text into the video. Should you use music in your video, please let us know the name of the song and the composer. And write a short description including the name of the destination and why you think tourists will want to see it.

You can upload your video here. Because we are currently having occasional trouble with uploads from mobile devices, the surest way to send us your videos is via the desktop version of this page.

Conditions of participation