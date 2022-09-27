We might consider building yet another gas pipeline system: Vladimir Putin

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The Russian leader offered to resume gas supplies through parts of the pipelines that weren't damaged by explosions last month. He also suggested an alternative through Turkey.
The Turkish president has faced criticism from fellow NATO members over his relations with Russia despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Technical adjustments were necessary as the single pipeline between the two countries was originally intended only to deliver gas from Germany to France.
Moscow says it will help evacuate civilians from Kherson, the region it illegally annexed last month. Meanwhile, Russia carried out strikes on Ukraine's capital region and Mykolaiv in the south. DW has the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version