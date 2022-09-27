 We might consider building yet another gas pipeline system: Vladimir Putin | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 13.10.2022

DW News

We might consider building yet another gas pipeline system: Vladimir Putin

27.09.2022 *** Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, September 27, 2022. Danish Defence Command/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Sabotage blamed for gas pipeline leaks 27.09.2022

Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, l-r), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz, Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD, Monitor) und Christian Lindner (FDP), Bundesminister der Finanzen, stellen Pläne der Bundesregierung zur Energieversorgung und Preisbegrenzung für Gas vor.

Germany unveils €200bn plan to address energy crisis 29.09.2022

Gazprom threatens Naftogaz

Gazprom threatens Naftogaz 28.09.2022

Measures include a tax on the profits of energy firms and a mandatory reduction in power-use during peak periods.

EU ministers agree measures to tackle energy crisis 30.09.2022

Delhi residents take action against smog Ort: Bakkarwala, a village bordering Delhi Sendedatum: 13.10.2022 Rechte: DW Saroj Gangwal, a Delhi resident, teaches other concerned citizens how to use an air quality monitoring device. Vielen Dank!

Government, Delhi residents take action against smog 13.10.2022

The Yacht Nord owned by Russian Oligarch Alexei Mordashov is seen docked in Hong Kong on October 7, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov, the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, Russia's largest steel and mining company, Mr. Mordashov is currently under sanctions imposed by the United States and EU. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto)

Hong Kong sees no legal basis to act on Russian yacht 13.10.2022

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Mykolaiv October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Viktoriia Lakezina

Ukraine suffers fourth day of Russian missile attacks 13.10.2022

VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT INFOCOVERMG.COM Russian Ministry of Defence officials have claimed they have successfully test-launched their Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile - the latest addition to weapons that can deploy its nuclear arsenal. The launch comes as Russia is increasingly isolated from the international community due to their invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said the new missile would provide food for thought for the Kremlins enemies. He was shown on Russian TV being told by the military chiefs that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk, 1,000 miles north of Moscow and would hit a target in the Kamchatka peninsula in the countrys far east. The new complex has the highest tactical and PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRA Copyright: xx 51433274

A look at Russia's nuclear arsenal 13.10.2022

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [Russia. Moscow. OCTOBER 12, 2022. Russia's President Vladimir Putin makes remarks during the 2022 Russian Energy Week forum at Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall. The forum includes over 40 business events attended by over 3000 participants from 70 countries. Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS]

Putin offers Europe gas through Nord Stream 2, Germany declines 12.10.2022

The Russian leader offered to resume gas supplies through parts of the pipelines that weren't damaged by explosions last month. He also suggested an alternative through Turkey.

13.10.2022, ASTANA**** Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Vladimir Putin proposes 'gas hub' plan to Turkey's Erdogan 13.10.2022

The Turkish president has faced criticism from fellow NATO members over his relations with Russia despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Gasversorger schicken derzeit erhebliche Preiserhöhungen an ihre Kund:innen. Dabei hat die Bundesregierung die umstrittene Gasumlage gekippt und eine Preisbremse angekündigt. Wie diese Preisbremse Verbraucher entlasten soll, ist aber noch unklar. (Themenbild, Symbolbild) Köln, 11.10.2022

France starts sending natural gas directly to Germany 13.10.2022

Technical adjustments were necessary as the single pipeline between the two countries was originally intended only to deliver gas from Germany to France.

A Ukrainian serviceman checks the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia to evacuate residents from annexed Kherson 13.10.2022

Moscow says it will help evacuate civilians from Kherson, the region it illegally annexed last month. Meanwhile, Russia carried out strikes on Ukraine's capital region and Mykolaiv in the south. DW has the latest.