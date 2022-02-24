'We did not take Putin seriously enough,' German lawmaker Silberhorn tells DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As united and firm the EU, NATO and the US have been in their reactions to Russia's attack on Ukraine, their options to provide significant assistance at this stage are limited.
Casualties, shelling, Russian tanks and emergency meetings to coordinate the West's response. DW has an overview as a Russian war on Ukraine unfolds.
German, EU and NATO officials have been quick to harshly condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine. They are holding a flurry of meetings throughout the day.
Germany's historic Russia policy, which has been focused on "special relationship" diplomacy and economic ties rather than confrontation, has been struck a blow by Russia's escalation. What now for Berlin?
