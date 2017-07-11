We could restrict UN nuclear inspections, Iran warns West

Iran said on Monday that it will block snap inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog from next week if other parties "do not fulfull their obligations" to the 2015 nuclear deal, threatening U.S. President Joe Biden’s hopes of reviving the accord.

The country has launched a higher uranium enrichment program, started the production of uranium metal, is working with faster centrifuges and storing far more uranium than allowed under the nuclear deal.

"If others do not fulfill their obligations by Feb. 21, the government is obliged to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"It does not mean ending all inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog…All these steps are reversible if the other party changes its path and honors its obligations," he said, alluding to the United States.

US President Biden says he wants to return the US to the nuclear deal, which his predecessor Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

Iranians reacted with fury when Donald Trump pulled the US out of the accord

His adminstration has named a special envoy on Iran, Rob Malley, one of the architects of the original accord.

Officially his first task has been coordination with the Europeans and he will only afterward revive US dialogue with Iran that was ended under Trump.

But State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated Friday that the United States is "not looking at any particular deadline" when asked about February 21.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curbs on its uranium enrichment program in return for the lifting of sanctions.

After Trump quit and reimposed sanctions, Iran began breaking some of the terms of the deal.

jf/msh (dpa, Reuters)