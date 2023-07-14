  1. Skip to content
We Could Kill All Mosquitoes, but Should we?

12 minutes ago

Malaria-carrying mosquitoes kill hundreds of thousands of people every year. Scientists have found a way to get rid of them by spreading a gene to wipe out their populations. But is that really a good idea?

The mosquito has bitten through a fabric and sucks blood - a macro-photo Copyright: xAlexeyxRomanovx/xDesignxPicsx , 309
Image: pzAxe/IMAGO

Also on Eco Africa:

 

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Zambia Bits
Image: DW

Using bytes & bees to enhance green smallholders

A startup in Zambia is using technology to support smallholder farmers. The digital platform allows them to form saving circles, access payment services and receive personalized advice.

 

 

 

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Kenya Fungus
Image: DW

Kenyan scientists wage fungal warfare against witchweed

In a state-of-the-art laboratory on the edge of Kenya's only surviving patch of tropical rainforest, a fungal weapon is being spawned to fight against a non-indigenous, invasive plant called witchweed.

 

 

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Doing Your Bit
Image: DW

Doing Your Bit: Greening cement

The main problem with traditional cement is the CO2 emissions it generates. We visit a French startup that says it can dramatically cut the CO2 footprint of one of our most important construction material.

 

 

 

Eco Africa 27.5.22 | EcoAfrica320 SouthAfrica
Image: DW

Reviving rivers and wetlands throughout South Africa

A nonprofit is trying to rehabilitate rivers and their ecosystems after floods hit communities hard that live along the banks. With no proper drainage systems, waste was literally pushed onto their doorsteps.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 17.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC
MON 17.07.2023 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 18.07.2023 – 08:30 UTC
WED 19.07.2023 – 03:30 UTC
WED 19.07.2023 – 13:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

MON 17.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 18.07.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Politics22 hours ago
