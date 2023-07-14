We Could Kill All Mosquitoes, but Should we?

Malaria-carrying mosquitoes kill hundreds of thousands of people every year. Scientists have found a way to get rid of them by spreading a gene to wipe out their populations. But is that really a good idea?

Also on Eco Africa:

Using bytes & bees to enhance green smallholders

A startup in Zambia is using technology to support smallholder farmers. The digital platform allows them to form saving circles, access payment services and receive personalized advice.

Kenyan scientists wage fungal warfare against witchweed

In a state-of-the-art laboratory on the edge of Kenya's only surviving patch of tropical rainforest, a fungal weapon is being spawned to fight against a non-indigenous, invasive plant called witchweed.

Doing Your Bit: Greening cement

The main problem with traditional cement is the CO2 emissions it generates. We visit a French startup that says it can dramatically cut the CO2 footprint of one of our most important construction material.

Reviving rivers and wetlands throughout South Africa

A nonprofit is trying to rehabilitate rivers and their ecosystems after floods hit communities hard that live along the banks. With no proper drainage systems, waste was literally pushed onto their doorsteps.

