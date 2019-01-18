We asked: which fashion trend do you like best?

Cycling shorts, oversized clothes or bright yellow? By the looks of it, the 2019 spring and summer fashion trends won’t be boring. Some are downright whimsical! Which of them most appeals to you?
The clothes and accessories hitting the market in spring and summer 2019 will be bright and colorful. Looks from the 70’s and 80’s are being brought back – with a vengeance. If what strolled down the catwalks in Paris is any indication, cycling shorts are as hip as ever. Jeans will come in all kinds of variations and jumpsuits will be big.
We are curious to know if any of the coming trends suit your tastes. It’s easy to participate: just click on one of the options and then briefly explain why you made that choice. We look forward to hearing from you. As a way of saying thanks, we’ll include all participants in a drawing for a wristwatch featuring our exclusive Euromaxx design.
My favorite fashion trend is:
Cycling Shorts
Jumpsuit
Color Trend Yellow
Glitter
Jeans
Oversized Fashion
Crocheted
The deadline is 5 April 2019, 12:00 UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!